Paine mocks Stokes' WC backflip







Stokes quit the ODI format 13 months ago due to a demanding workload as a multi-format player and amid concerns about a chronic left knee injury.



But he changed his mind during the week ahead of England's defence of their 50-over men's World Cup title in India in October.

Paine, who led Australia between 2018 and 2021 before being forced to stand down after a scandal over lewd messages to a female colleague, was unimpressed.



"Ben Stokes coming out of one day retirement, I found that interesting," he said on SEN sports radio late Friday. "It was a bit of, 'Me, me, me', there isn't it?



"It was, 'I'll pick and I'll choose where I want to play and when I want to play', and, 'I'll play in the big tournaments'.



"The guys who played for 12 months, 'Sorry, thanks. But can you go and sit on the bench because I want to play now.'"



All-rounder Stokes, 32, did not bowl at all during the last three Tests of the recent drawn Ashes series against Australia, and looks set to play the World Cup as a specialist batsman only.



His return came at the expense of Harry Brook, which was also questioned by Paine, who retired from all cricket in March. �AFP



