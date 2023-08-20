Video
Hathurusingha meets coaches for a 'special' meeting

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha held a special meeting with the coaches of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) ahead of two important events - Asia Cup and World Cup.

In the four and half hour long meeting at the BCB office in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Saturday, Hathurusingha disclosed his plan to the coaches.

He also revealed the action plan he wants to execute, a BCB official said.

BCB's head of program David Moore, coaches of national team, aged level team and High Performance Unit were present in this meeting. Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus was also in the meeting.

While the Asia Cup is knocking at the door, the World Cup is not even two months away. The BCB has high hopes revolving around those two events as they believe it is high time to show the world that they are really a world class ODI team which deserves a multinational silverware.

Apart from the Asia Cup squad, the special camp of eight players including Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad will start from today (Sunday). The coaches were given the action plan for these two tournaments.

After a two-day break, the Bangladesh team will resume its practice today. In this phase, the practice will continue for three consecutive days. The practice will continue till August 25 before the team flies to Sri Lanka to play the Asia Cup.     �BSS


