Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:20 AM
Bayern beat Bremen

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

BREMEN, AUG 19: England striker Harry Kane admitted he was "nervous" on his Bayern Munich debut, after scoring one and assisting another as his side won 4-0 at Werder Bremen in the season opener on Friday.

Kane, who arrived in Germany on Saturday after a 100-million euro ($109 million) move from Premier League side Tottenham, assisted on Leroy Sane's opener just three minutes in, before scoring midway through the second half.

Billed as the missing link one year after the German champions lost forward Robert Lewandowski, Kane connected play superbly on his Bundesliga debut, going close several times before his 75th-minute opener.

Kane's goal snuffed out Bremen's second-half fightback and opened the floodgates.

Sane scoring another and French teenager Mathys Tel, who had replaced Kane, getting on the scoresheet in injury time to ensure Bayern finished the opening day in their usual place: atop the league table.    �AFP


