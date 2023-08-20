Gas crunch hits hard textile mills in key industrial areas







This gas crunch has led to significant setbacks for textile mills, particularly those situated in these areas. Textile millers said the current situation of low gas pressure and lower supply volume rendered production in many mills not feasible.



The operational costs of these factories have outweighed production capacities, triggering concerns about potential loss of work orders if production cannot be sustained. Many mills are currently functioning at only 30-40 per cent capacity due to insufficient gas pressure in industrial plants.

As per reports, gas pressure in those areas plummeted to as low as 1.5 pounds per square inch (psi) - far away from approved 10 psi or more required for operations.



Mohd. Khorshed Alam, Chairman of Little Group and former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) said Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) had initially collected a three-month security deposit to the tune of Tk 100 billion from textile mills with the promise of developing sufficient infrastructure to supplying gas at adequate pressure and volume. However, this agreement has not been maintained and production has suffered setback.



Khorshed Alam asked the government to conduct a survey to assess situation in textile sector and the challenges from shortage of gas supply. Both large and small investors are adversely affected particularly in spinning mills.



Mohammad Ali Khokon, President of BTMA, emphasized the need for adequate gas supply to local textile mills to maintain adequate supply to local garment industry. Deprivation of gas could lead to import-dependent readymade garment thus undermining value addition and export earnings.



He said BTMA has communicated its concerns to energy adviser of the prime minister seeking his intervention to resolve the crisis.



A senior Titas Gas official agreed existence of the lower gas pressure and reaffirmed the company's commitment to supply required gas to textile mills.



Gas availability at mills depends on pipelines supply, and efforts are under way to improve the situation. Discussions with Petro Bangla are taking place to address these challenges, he said.



Currently, approximately 450 spinning mills cater to 80 percent demands of yarn to local knitwear factories, making them the primary gas consumers in this sector.



The textile industry's ability to overcome this gas supply crisis will be pivotal in sustaining export industry, Khokon said.



