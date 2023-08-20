Video
EgyptAir now set to launch cargo services from Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

After a huge response from passengers in the last three months to its Dhaka-Cairo-Dhaka direct flight operation, EgyptAir is now set to launch its cargo service between the two destinations.

According to aviation industry sources, Egypt's national flag carrier will start its cargo business from Dhaka soon.
To commemorate the official launching of the new business; the EgyptAir is going to make an official announcement in this regard.
Earlier, EgyptAir's first passenger flight started operation Dhaka on May 14 this with passengers filling all 309 seats.

Farhad Hossain, executive director and chief operating officer (COO) of Egypt Air Bangladesh office, had informed that its inaugural flight, brand-new Boeing 787-9 aircraft having 309-seat with 30 business class left the capital city Dhaka for Egyptian capital Cairo.

"From that day, we have been receiving a good response from our distinguished passengers. That has encouraged us to take up the move for providing cargo services."

He said this was the first flight of the regular non-stop Dhaka-Cairo-Dhaka flight operations of the state-owned airline of Egypt.

Farhad Hossain said as per the plan of EgyptAir, the airline is now operating two weekly flights between Dhaka and Cairo.
The airline operates flights to and from Dhaka twice weekly on Sunday and Wednesday with brand-new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, he added.

Tourism industry insiders said that the launching of bilateral air connectivity between Egypt and Bangladesh has opened an immense opportunity in the tourism sector for both the brotherly nations.      �UNB


