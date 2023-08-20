BB asks five Shariah-based banks to resolve liquidity crisis







The five are Islami Bank Bangladesh, First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Union Bank and Global Islami Bank.



ADR measures loans (advances) as a percentage of deposits. A ratio of 100 percent or less shows the bank is funding all its loans from deposits rather than relying on wholesale funding (from capital markets or other banks).

When a bank crosses the ADR limit, it is in a risk zone, as per industry insiders. The BB's directive came in a meeting with the managing directors of the five at the central bank headquarters on Wednesday.



BB Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan presided over the meeting while other high officials of the central bank's off-site supervision department were present.



Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque declined to comment on the matter.



However, a senior official of the central bank, seeking anonymity, said three of the banks had crossed their ADR limit which was why the BB had passed the directives.



He also said the banks faced a shortfall in their cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) for undergoing liquidity crisis over the last couple of months and BB had directed them to improve their financial health.



The CRR determines the portion of customer deposits that banks must keep as a reserve with the central bank. The SLR is a minimum percentage of deposits that banks have to maintain in the form of cash, gold or other securities. Both ratios have to be maintained on each working day.



Both traditional and Islamic banks have to maintain a CRR at 4 percent, as per the central bank rules. However, traditional banks have to maintain an SLR at 13 percent while Islamic banks only maintain 0nly at 5.5 per cent.



Contacted, Social Islami Bank Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam said BB met with them to know about their current financial status.



"We also informed the regulator of our present developments as we continue to make progress from the previous situation," he said.



