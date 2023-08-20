

Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1



"The equipment is necessary for reloading super-heavy equipment and transporting fresh and spent fuel during the NPP operation," said Alexei Deriy, Atomstroyexport Vice President and Director of the Rooppur NPP construction project, in a a Rosatom press release on Saturday.



However, fresh nuclear fuel for unit-1 of the plant is expected to arrive in Bangladesh by the end of September 2023. The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General Contractor.

It was installed at an elevation of +47.50 meters, the release said. The trestle crane was manufactured in Russia and delivered to Rooppur NPP construction site in a knock down state. The weight of the equipment is 225 tonnes with a lifting capacity of 360 tonnes.



Rooppur NPP is under construction at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna district. Two units of the project with a total capacity of 2,400MWe is being built under Russian design.



Each unit will be equipped with Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor that fully complies with all the international safety requirements.



