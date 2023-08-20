Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Special Correspondent

Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1

Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Authorities have successfully installed a trestle crane at unit 1 now under construction recently, on Wednesday last.

"The equipment is necessary for reloading super-heavy equipment and transporting fresh and spent fuel during the NPP operation," said Alexei Deriy, Atomstroyexport Vice President and Director of the Rooppur NPP construction project, in a a Rosatom press release on Saturday.

However, fresh nuclear fuel for unit-1 of the plant is expected to arrive in Bangladesh by the end of September 2023. The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the project as the General Contractor.

It was installed at an elevation of +47.50 meters, the release said. The trestle crane was manufactured in Russia and delivered to Rooppur NPP construction site in a knock down state. The weight of the equipment is 225 tonnes with a lifting capacity of 360 tonnes.

Rooppur NPP is under construction at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna district. Two units of the project with a total capacity of 2,400MWe is being built  under Russian design.

Each unit will be equipped with Generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor that fully complies with all the international safety requirements.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas crunch hits hard textile mills in key industrial areas
EgyptAir now set to launch cargo services from Dhaka
BB asks five Shariah-based banks to resolve liquidity crisis
Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1
S Arabia to supply 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser to BD
BD apparels cheaper than Indian, Lankan products
Govt always remains beside entrepreneurs: Shahriar
Malaysia posts weakest GDP as exports slump


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft