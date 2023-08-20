Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD apparels cheaper than Indian, Lankan products

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

The second-largest exporter of readymade garment (RMG) products globally, Bangladesh is still behind countries like India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Indonesia, and Morocco in terms of price competitiveness, all of which command relatively higher prices for their products.

This analysis of the US and European Union (EU) markets has unveiled this particular scenario even if as of 2022, China maintained its status as the leading exporter of RMG products, boasting exports worth US $ 182 billion, with Bangladesh following suit at US $ 45.71 billion in exports, reports Apparel Resources.

However, disparities emerged between these two pivotal markets in terms of product pricing. According to Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, the mean price of clothing exported to the EU during 2022 stood at US $ 22.48 per kilogram (kg).

In contrast, Bangladesh exported RMG products to this market at an average of US $ 17.27 per kg. Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka commanded prices of US $ 23.27 and US $ 28.54 per kg, respectively, while Pakistan's exports were priced at US $ 14.47 per kg.

Similarly, the US Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) furnished a comparable pricing breakdown. The average cost of imported clothing from diverse nations hovered around US $ 3.21 per square meter even as Bangladesh's RMG exports entered the market at US $ 3.10 per square meter, while India and Sri Lanka managed prices of US $ 3.80 and US $ 4.26 per square meter, respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas crunch hits hard textile mills in key industrial areas
EgyptAir now set to launch cargo services from Dhaka
BB asks five Shariah-based banks to resolve liquidity crisis
Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1
S Arabia to supply 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser to BD
BD apparels cheaper than Indian, Lankan products
Govt always remains beside entrepreneurs: Shahriar
Malaysia posts weakest GDP as exports slump


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft