Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:19 AM
Home Business

BUP hosts discussion on managerial skill shortage in RMG

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) is conducting research on "Underlying Causes of Managerial Skill Shortage in RMG of Bangladesh".

The research aims to uncover strategies to meet the gap of suitable managerial positions in RMG Bangladesh, says a press release.

A team led by BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam is conducting the research.

A round table discussion was held at the Central Conference Room of BUP recently.

In the round table discussion, Brigadier General Mamun Mahmud Firoz Chowdhury, G Executive Director, RFL Group, Aleya Aktar, General Manager, Corporate HR of Ha-meem Group and Mohammed Showket Iqbal, General Manager, HR, Corporate Office of Epyllion Group attended the programme.

Prof Dr Arifur Rahman, Chairman of the Department of Management presented in the round table meeting that Bangladesh will benefit financially by employing skilled manpower in the RMG sector.

Besides, he mentioned that in our country, lack of skills, dependence on foreign partnerships, and cooperation in the initial stage of setting up the industry, lack of trust between the owner and the local employees are particularly observed.

Eminent speakers in the round table discussion emphasized on developing students' communication and management skills.

Among others, the BUP Pro VC Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, Deans of all faculties, and Chairmen of all departments were present.


