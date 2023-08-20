Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Apple fans celebrate 30 years of tech giant in China

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

BEIJING, Aug 19: Apple megafans flocked to Beijing's swish flagship store on Friday as the tech giant kicked off its fourth decade in gadget-mad China -- even as it looks to shift some production out of the country.

The California-based company held a series of events in Beijing at the first retail store it ever opened in China to mark the milestone of 30 years in the key consumer market.

Enthusiasts gathered at the sleek showroom in the commercial Sanlitun district to soak up the event, which featured an appearance by renowned Chinese record producer Zhang Yadong and several short films shot and edited entirely on Apple products.

"I'm an old Apple fan," said 17-year-old high school student Hu Jiarong in front of the Beijing store.

"You could say I'm a hardcore fan. I've used iPhones since the 6s all along until the 14 Pro," he added.
"I feel that each new generation is stronger than the last."

Since the US-based tech giant first established a presence in China in 1993, Apple has grown into a major provider of smartphones, laptops and consumer electronics in the country.

But last year, sales were hit by curtailed production at factories as a result of China's zero-Covid policy.

And US export controls on high-tech components are also threatening the company's supply chain.

Despite the developments, the firm still enjoys a strong base of loyal consumers in China.

Twenty-two-year-old university student Vicky Zhang told AFP outside the store that she has been using Apple's iPhones since she was in middle school.

"It's very comfortable to use, the packaging is very simple, and there aren't any messy and chaotic icons," said Zhang.

Asked if Apple's relocating of production outside of China would impact her future smartphone purchasing decisions, Zhang said: "I don't think so. "I think it's just the trend, and not a loss of points from my perspective."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas crunch hits hard textile mills in key industrial areas
EgyptAir now set to launch cargo services from Dhaka
BB asks five Shariah-based banks to resolve liquidity crisis
Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1
S Arabia to supply 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser to BD
BD apparels cheaper than Indian, Lankan products
Govt always remains beside entrepreneurs: Shahriar
Malaysia posts weakest GDP as exports slump


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft