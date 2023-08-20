

APS Partners starts works to fetch more investment from Japan

Japanese company APS Partners has begun country operations in Bangladesh to fetch more investment from the East Asian country.

The investment management firm will focus on technology, construction, engineering, infrastructure, garment, leather and textile, agriculture and food processing, blue economy, and electronics, according to a press release.



Chartered accountants firm Ahsan Manzur & Co (AMC) will work as partner of the Japanese investment company, according to the bilateral agreement signed recently.

As per agreement, both parties will create a platform to provide all services under one umbrella for Japanese investment institutions and Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and institutions interested in receiving investment.



Regarding the partnership, APS Partners Company chief executive officer Takayuki Hyuga termed Bangladesh a territory with investment potentials for foreign investment.



"We are pleased to introduce a one-stop solution to bring Japanese investment to the country with ease. I am hopeful that Ahsan Manzur & Co and APS Partners will jointly serve a major revolution in Japanese investment in Bangladesh," he said.



AMC managing partner Raghib Ahsan said that many Japanese companies want to invest in the potential of Bangladesh. "The way for them to invest in Bangladesh is easy.



Investors will get local market analysis, prospecting, licensing, and legal support through us. We both believe that Bangladeshi entrepreneurs will welcome this innovative platform," he said.



The partner companies jointly provide market research, company registration, administration, tax, legal and risk management services. Starting from entrepreneurs to all big businessmen, all will get help to raise investment through the platform.



