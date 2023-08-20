Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

APS Partners starts works to fetch more investment from Japan

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

APS Partners starts works to fetch more investment from Japan

APS Partners starts works to fetch more investment from Japan

Japanese company APS Partners has begun country operations in Bangladesh to fetch more investment from the East Asian country.

The investment management firm will focus on technology, construction, engineering, infrastructure, garment, leather and textile, agriculture and food processing, blue economy, and electronics, according to a press release.

Chartered accountants firm Ahsan Manzur & Co (AMC) will work as partner of the Japanese investment company, according to the bilateral agreement signed recently.

As per agreement, both parties will create a platform to provide all services under one umbrella for Japanese investment institutions and Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and institutions interested in receiving investment.

Regarding the partnership, APS Partners Company chief executive officer Takayuki Hyuga termed Bangladesh a territory with investment potentials for foreign investment.
 
"We are pleased to introduce a one-stop solution to bring Japanese investment to the country with ease. I am hopeful that Ahsan Manzur & Co and APS Partners will jointly serve a major revolution in Japanese investment in Bangladesh," he said.
 
AMC managing partner Raghib Ahsan said that many Japanese companies want to invest in the potential of Bangladesh. "The way for them to invest in Bangladesh is easy.

Investors will get local market analysis, prospecting, licensing, and legal support through us. We both believe that Bangladeshi entrepreneurs will welcome this innovative platform," he said.

The partner companies jointly provide market research, company registration, administration, tax, legal and risk management services. Starting from entrepreneurs to all big businessmen, all will get help to raise investment through the platform.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas crunch hits hard textile mills in key industrial areas
EgyptAir now set to launch cargo services from Dhaka
BB asks five Shariah-based banks to resolve liquidity crisis
Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1
S Arabia to supply 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser to BD
BD apparels cheaper than Indian, Lankan products
Govt always remains beside entrepreneurs: Shahriar
Malaysia posts weakest GDP as exports slump


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft