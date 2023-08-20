

Sylhet Range Police, bKash hold workshop on anti-MFS abuse



The workshop discussed in detail on how to identify crimes and criminal groups connected to MFS abuse, and utilize that information to ensure justice, says a press release.



The workshop titled "Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" was organized at in-service training centre in Sylhet recently where over 50 investigation officers participated in Sylhet Range DIG Sha Migan Shafiur Rahman addressed the programme as the chief guest while bKash's Advisor and former Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, bKash's EVP and Head of External Affairs Major (Retd.)

A. K. M. Monirul Karim, Police Super (Admin and Finance) at Sylhet DIG office Md Zedan Al Musa, and Sylhet in-service training centre commandant (Police Super) Falguni Purakayastha were also present.



bKash, the largest MFS provider in the country, conducts awareness activities with its stakeholders throughout the year on criminal activities. In continuation to that effort, this workshop was organised in Sylhet after being held in other districts.



