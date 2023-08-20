Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sylhet Range Police, bKash hold workshop on anti-MFS abuse

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

Sylhet Range Police, bKash hold workshop on anti-MFS abuse

Sylhet Range Police, bKash hold workshop on anti-MFS abuse

Sylhet Range Policein collaboration with bKash has organized a day-long workshop to raise awareness to prevent abuse of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) in criminal activities.

The workshop discussed in detail on how to identify crimes and criminal groups connected to MFS abuse, and utilize that information to ensure justice, says a press release.

The workshop titled "Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" was organized at in-service training centre in Sylhet recently where over 50 investigation officers participated in Sylhet Range DIG Sha Migan Shafiur Rahman addressed the programme as the chief guest while bKash's Advisor and former Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman, bKash's EVP and Head of External Affairs Major (Retd.)

A. K. M. Monirul Karim, Police Super (Admin and Finance) at Sylhet DIG office Md Zedan Al Musa, and Sylhet in-service training centre commandant (Police Super) Falguni Purakayastha were also present.

bKash, the largest MFS provider in the country, conducts awareness activities with its stakeholders throughout the year on criminal activities. In continuation to that effort, this workshop was organised in Sylhet after being held in other districts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas crunch hits hard textile mills in key industrial areas
EgyptAir now set to launch cargo services from Dhaka
BB asks five Shariah-based banks to resolve liquidity crisis
Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1
S Arabia to supply 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser to BD
BD apparels cheaper than Indian, Lankan products
Govt always remains beside entrepreneurs: Shahriar
Malaysia posts weakest GDP as exports slump


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft