

Islami Bank remittance clients to get 43 washing machines



Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated Islami Bank- Instant Cash Remittance Fiesta as chief guest on Thursday, 17August 2023 at Islami Bank Tower.



The offer includes a mega prize for a three-member family round trip of Dhaka-Cox's Bazar air ticket and two nights hotel accommodation. Anjali Menon, Chief Business Officer of Instant Cash FZE addressed the programme as guest of Honor. Presided over by Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Qaisar Ali, J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors and Mohammad Faridul Islam, Country Manager of Instant Cash FZE attended the function as special guests.

Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO of the Bank and Farhana Islam Khan from Instant Cash Bangladesh Officealso attended the program.



Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Senior Vice President of the bank addressed the welcome speech. Senior executives and officials of the head office were present on the occasion.



Head of all zones and branches, in-charges of sub-branchesand remittance officers of the Bank joined the function through virtual platform.



Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank in his speech of chief guest said, Islami Bank has been playing an important role in collecting remittances since its inception.



One-third of the country's total remittances are collected through this bank. Bangladesh ranks 7thin worldwide remittance collection.



About 15 million people of the country are contributing these remittances working different countries of the world. Islami Bank has agreements with 152 remittance service providers in different countries of the world.



Expatriates can remit their hard-earned money quickly and securely through these remittance houses at low cost. Besides, API (Application Program Interface) has been set up with various exchange houses to provide fast remittance services. A group of skilled and trained manpower of the bank is working tirelessly round the clock.



Islami Bank has arranged easy remittance receipt for the beneficiaries through 394 branches, 236 sub-branches, 2697 agent banking outlets and 6000 ATM/CRM booths across the country.



Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC clients will get total 43 washing machines through digital draw on 43 banking days for sending cash remittance through Instant Cash FZE. This offer will continue from 20 August to 19 October, 2023, says a press release.