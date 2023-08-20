Video
Home Business

EBL cardholders to enjoy special discount at Medix

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Dr. Md. Fazla Rabbi Khan, General Manager, Communication and Business Development of United Healthcare Services Limited exchanging documents after signing a customer benefit deal in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Under the agreement Medix, an associate of United Healthcare offers special benefits to EBL cardholders on their products and services.

Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL and Tareq Sami Rahman, Head of Centre Operation, Medix and Corporate Marketing, United Healthcare were present among others.


