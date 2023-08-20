Video
SIBL opens six agent banking outlets

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) opened six agent banking outlets through virtual platform from its head office recently, says a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the agent banking outlets as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.

Among others, Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Md. Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking Division, Syed Joynul Abedin, Head of Shariah Supervisory Committee Secretariat, and senior officials at head office were  present. Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches, Agents, and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.


