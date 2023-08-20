

FSIBL opens five agent banking outlets

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated 5Agent Banking outlets recently, says a press release.

The Agent Banking Outlets are located at MudafaMadrasa Market, Tongi, Harun Miar Market, Mandari Bazar, Laksmipur; Sattar Market, Karalia Bazar, Bashurhat, Noakhali; HijuliKachari Bazar, Manikganj Diabetic Commercial Complex, Manikganj and Hakim Plaza, Hatimara Chowrasta, Rampal, Munshiganj.



Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the Agent Banking Outlets through Video Conference.

Among others, Abdul Aziz, Additional Managing Director, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads at Head Office along with other officials were present on the occasion. A DoaMahfil was organized at the end.



The Agent Banking Outlets are located at MudafaMadrasa Market, Tongi, Harun Miar Market, Mandari Bazar, Laksmipur; Sattar Market, Karalia Bazar, Bashurhat, Noakhali; HijuliKachari Bazar, Manikganj Diabetic Commercial Complex, Manikganj and Hakim Plaza, Hatimara Chowrasta, Rampal, Munshiganj.Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the Agent Banking Outlets through Video Conference.Among others, Abdul Aziz, Additional Managing Director, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads at Head Office along with other officials were present on the occasion. A DoaMahfil was organized at the end.