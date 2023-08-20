1st Bangladesh Innovation Runway to be held in Europe







The Bangladesh Innovation Runway will unfold the emerging revolution the industries of Bangladesh spearheaded in innovation. It will showcase the innovative high value products of 'Made in Bangladesh'.



Pacific Jeans Group is a trailblazer in the industry and a pioneer of premium jeans manufacturing from Bangladesh. In the first Bangladesh Innovation Runway in Europe, the Group will unveil their latest valued added, sustainably produced, innovative and circular denim products.

Founder and CEO of BAE Mostafiz Uddin said ''The objective of Bangladesh Innovation Runway is to redefine the 'Made in Bangladesh' as a label of value-added products.''



''As seeing is believing by organizing the innovation runway at the heart of Europe we want to present to western audience the capability of Bangladesh apparel industry in manufacturing sustainable and innovative products'', he added.



Managing Director of Pacific Jeans Syed M Tanvir said ''We are excited to present our latest innovation in the Bangladesh Innovation Runway in Europe.''



''We thank the organizer of 'Best of Bangladesh' for giving Pacific Jeans the opportunity to present the show. We believe that the innovation runway will be a testament to Bangladesh's expertise and excellence in innovation'', he added.



