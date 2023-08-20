Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Palak meets RBI's Deputy Governor in Mumbai

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) T Rabi Sankar at RBI's main office in Mumbai on Thursday.

In the meeting, they shared their views on the revolutionary changes in the traditional banking system and how technology has driven the world towards a digital economy and banking system, an official handout issued on Friday said.

Palak discussed with the deputy governor about the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to examine the initiative of using the Interoperation Transaction System and cooperate in making the Joint Innovation Hub on a partnership basis with the ICT Division.

A number of officials, including RBI Executive Director Vivek Deep and RBI Chief General Manager Shailendra Trivedi, were present there.

Besides, Palak held another meeting with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s International Payments Limited (NIPL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritesh Shukla at NPCI building in Mumbai, the release added.

They discussed the introduction of cross-border transaction facility at the consumer level after the introduction of taka-rupee exchange and the digital payment infrastructure of NPCI of India to facilitate e-commerce payments.

Palak was informed about India's Digital National ID, Aadhaar, digital personal and professional records storage and the proper usage of DigiLocker.

They agreed to sign a MoU between these two neighboring countries to implement 'Smart Bangladesh: Vision 2041' to make Bangladesh-India relationship more strong in the days to come.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas crunch hits hard textile mills in key industrial areas
EgyptAir now set to launch cargo services from Dhaka
BB asks five Shariah-based banks to resolve liquidity crisis
Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1
S Arabia to supply 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser to BD
BD apparels cheaper than Indian, Lankan products
Govt always remains beside entrepreneurs: Shahriar
Malaysia posts weakest GDP as exports slump


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft