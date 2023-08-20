

Bangladeshi banker honoured at World CIO Summit



Osman has been working as chief information officer at AMTD Group, said a press release.



Global CIO Forum organized the international conference at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa in Singapore recently to foster knowledge exchange and recognize tech talents.

GEC Media Group President Malavika Shanker made address of welcome focusing on 'exploring the journey of the Global CIO Forum in South East Asia.



Regarding the achievement, Osman E Faiz said the legend award is an great honour for me in the international forum of exceptional CIOs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their respective domains.



"It marks a pivotal moment in the technology industry's journey, encouraging IT leaders and CIOs," he said.



Global CIO Forum chief executive Ronak Samantaray shared the vision of the summit to facilitate an atmosphere of meaningful connections, networking, and collaboration and recognizes the remarkable contributions of the tech leaders.



Osman passed from Udoyon School and Notredame College, Dhaka. He is an MBA from Aligarh Muslim University.



Osman contributed as the CIO (Chief Information Officer) of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Dhaka before taking different global responsibilities in the bank. He served in many roles, including CIO, SCB Singapore.



He was recognized for his last role as Global CIO and COO of AMTD (a global digital bank).By and large, it's okay. They need to remove the word, Engineer.



Bangladeshi Banker Osman E Faiz has been honored with legend award at World CIO 200 Summit for his outstanding leadership in field of technology.Osman has been working as chief information officer at AMTD Group, said a press release.Global CIO Forum organized the international conference at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa in Singapore recently to foster knowledge exchange and recognize tech talents.GEC Media Group President Malavika Shanker made address of welcome focusing on 'exploring the journey of the Global CIO Forum in South East Asia.Regarding the achievement, Osman E Faiz said the legend award is an great honour for me in the international forum of exceptional CIOs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their respective domains."It marks a pivotal moment in the technology industry's journey, encouraging IT leaders and CIOs," he said.Global CIO Forum chief executive Ronak Samantaray shared the vision of the summit to facilitate an atmosphere of meaningful connections, networking, and collaboration and recognizes the remarkable contributions of the tech leaders.Osman passed from Udoyon School and Notredame College, Dhaka. He is an MBA from Aligarh Muslim University.Osman contributed as the CIO (Chief Information Officer) of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Dhaka before taking different global responsibilities in the bank. He served in many roles, including CIO, SCB Singapore.He was recognized for his last role as Global CIO and COO of AMTD (a global digital bank).By and large, it's okay. They need to remove the word, Engineer.