Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladeshi banker honoured at World CIO Summit

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 364
Business Desk

Bangladeshi banker honoured at World CIO Summit

Bangladeshi banker honoured at World CIO Summit

Bangladeshi Banker Osman E Faiz has been honored with legend award at World CIO 200 Summit for his outstanding leadership in field of technology.

Osman has been working as chief information officer at AMTD Group, said a press release.

Global CIO Forum organized the international conference at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa in Singapore recently to foster knowledge exchange and recognize tech talents.  

GEC Media Group President Malavika Shanker made address of welcome focusing on 'exploring the journey of the Global CIO Forum in South East Asia.

Regarding the achievement, Osman E Faiz said the legend award is an great honour for me in the international forum of exceptional CIOs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their respective domains.

"It marks a pivotal moment in the technology industry's journey, encouraging IT leaders and CIOs," he said.

Global CIO Forum chief executive Ronak Samantaray shared the vision of the summit to facilitate an atmosphere of meaningful connections, networking, and collaboration and recognizes the remarkable contributions of the tech leaders.

Osman passed from Udoyon School and Notredame College, Dhaka. He is an MBA from Aligarh Muslim University.

Osman contributed as the CIO (Chief Information Officer) of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Dhaka before taking different global responsibilities in the bank. He served in many roles, including CIO, SCB Singapore.

He was recognized for his last role as Global CIO and COO of AMTD (a global digital bank).By and large, it's okay. They need to remove the word, Engineer.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas crunch hits hard textile mills in key industrial areas
EgyptAir now set to launch cargo services from Dhaka
BB asks five Shariah-based banks to resolve liquidity crisis
Trestle crane set up at RNPP Unit-1
S Arabia to supply 600,000 tonnes of fertiliser to BD
BD apparels cheaper than Indian, Lankan products
Govt always remains beside entrepreneurs: Shahriar
Malaysia posts weakest GDP as exports slump


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft