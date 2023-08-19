7 killed, 50 hurt in road accidents in 5 districts







In Dhaka, a man was killed and his 11-year-old son was injured as a bus hit their motorcycle on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway in Munshiganj's Srinagar upazila on Friday.



The deceased is Amir Hossain, 40, a resident of Teghuria Bangaon area of Keraniganj. His son Billal Hossain is currently admitted to Mitford Hospital in Dhaka in a critical condition.

Srinagar Fire Station Officer Md Mahfuz Riben said the accident took place around 10:30am when an unidentified bus hit the motorcycle in Chhanbari area. Doctors referred Billal to Dhaka's Mitford Hospital for better treatment.



Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that two persons were killed in a road accident on the Gobindaganj-Dinajpur regional highway at Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur district on Friday noon.



The accident took place at around 12:30pm in Birahimpur Gucchagram area of the upazila.



The deceased were identified as Ashraful Islam, 31, son of Aftab Miah, a resident of Hatathpara village in the upazila and Khaledul Islam, 32, son of Mahir Mondal, a resident of Ganakpara village under Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district.



According to locals, the accident occurred when a speeding Dinajpur-bound truck rammed Ashraful's motorbike from opposite direction, leaving the duo critically injured.



They were taken to a nearby hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.



Ghoraghat Police Station officer-in-charge Asaduzzaman Asad said being informed, police rushed there and seized the both vehicles from the spot. Meanwhile, police also arrested the truck driver and helper.



The bodies were sent to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



Our Satkhira, correspondent added that a motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Trishmail area under Patkelghata upazila of district on Friday.



The deceased was indentured as Mahamudul Islam, 29, son of Zafar Morol, resident of Majhiara village under Tala upazila of the district.



The accident occurred when Mahamudul was coming to Satkhira from Tala upazila with Rifat Hossain Sifa. On the way, a Dhaka-bound bus of Emad Paribahan hit the motorcycle when it reached the Trishmile area around 9:30am, leaving Mahmudul dead on the spot and another injured, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patkelghata Police Station Mahmud Hossain said.



Fire service personnel rescued the injured and admitted him to Sadar Hospital. Due to the deterioration of his condition, he was sent to Khulna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.



Our Barguna Correspondent added that a man was killed and 25 others were injured as a picnic bus overturned into a roadside ditch at Ghatkhali area on the Amtali-Kuakata road under Amtali upazila of Barguna district early Friday.



The accident took place at around 5:30am in Ghatkhali area of the area. The deceased was identified as Islam, son of Samsuddin Bepari, resident of Chak village under Bandar Police Station of Narayanganj district.



Quoting witnesses, Amtali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapu said a group of tourists were going to Kuakata from Narayanganj.



On the way, the bus overturned into a ditch when its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle, leaving 26 persons critically injured.



Amtali Fire Service and locals rescued the injured and took them to Amtali Upazila Health Complex.



Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the health complex Dr Iram Ahmed said that among the injured, Islam died on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.



Being informed, police seized the bus from the spot, however, its driver and helper managed to flee from the scene. Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



Our Jashore Correspondent added that two passengers died because after a branch of a tree fell on the roof of a bus at Jhikargacha in Jashore.



This incident happened in front of Beneyali Brac Office at Benapole's main road in Jashore on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Md Salahuddin, 42, of Jashore Sadar Upazila and Shimul Hossain, 36, of Bara Anchra village in Benapole.



"A Benapole-bound passenger bus from Jashore reached in front of the Beneali BRAC office on the Jashore-Benapole highway at around 10:30 pm when the branch of an old tree suddenly fell on the roof of the bus. Salauddin died on the spot.



Shimul Hossain was seriously injured and was taken to Jhikargachha Upazila Health Complex where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:15pm" police said.



"As there were no complaints from the deceased families, their bodies were hand over to them" Navaran Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah-Al-Mamun said.



At least seven people were killed and another 50 people were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Dinajpur, Satkhira, Barguna and Jashore,In Dhaka, a man was killed and his 11-year-old son was injured as a bus hit their motorcycle on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway in Munshiganj's Srinagar upazila on Friday.The deceased is Amir Hossain, 40, a resident of Teghuria Bangaon area of Keraniganj. His son Billal Hossain is currently admitted to Mitford Hospital in Dhaka in a critical condition.Srinagar Fire Station Officer Md Mahfuz Riben said the accident took place around 10:30am when an unidentified bus hit the motorcycle in Chhanbari area. Doctors referred Billal to Dhaka's Mitford Hospital for better treatment.Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that two persons were killed in a road accident on the Gobindaganj-Dinajpur regional highway at Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur district on Friday noon.The accident took place at around 12:30pm in Birahimpur Gucchagram area of the upazila.The deceased were identified as Ashraful Islam, 31, son of Aftab Miah, a resident of Hatathpara village in the upazila and Khaledul Islam, 32, son of Mahir Mondal, a resident of Ganakpara village under Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district.According to locals, the accident occurred when a speeding Dinajpur-bound truck rammed Ashraful's motorbike from opposite direction, leaving the duo critically injured.They were taken to a nearby hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.Ghoraghat Police Station officer-in-charge Asaduzzaman Asad said being informed, police rushed there and seized the both vehicles from the spot. Meanwhile, police also arrested the truck driver and helper.The bodies were sent to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.Our Satkhira, correspondent added that a motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Trishmail area under Patkelghata upazila of district on Friday.The deceased was indentured as Mahamudul Islam, 29, son of Zafar Morol, resident of Majhiara village under Tala upazila of the district.The accident occurred when Mahamudul was coming to Satkhira from Tala upazila with Rifat Hossain Sifa. On the way, a Dhaka-bound bus of Emad Paribahan hit the motorcycle when it reached the Trishmile area around 9:30am, leaving Mahmudul dead on the spot and another injured, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patkelghata Police Station Mahmud Hossain said.Fire service personnel rescued the injured and admitted him to Sadar Hospital. Due to the deterioration of his condition, he was sent to Khulna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.Our Barguna Correspondent added that a man was killed and 25 others were injured as a picnic bus overturned into a roadside ditch at Ghatkhali area on the Amtali-Kuakata road under Amtali upazila of Barguna district early Friday.The accident took place at around 5:30am in Ghatkhali area of the area. The deceased was identified as Islam, son of Samsuddin Bepari, resident of Chak village under Bandar Police Station of Narayanganj district.Quoting witnesses, Amtali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapu said a group of tourists were going to Kuakata from Narayanganj.On the way, the bus overturned into a ditch when its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle, leaving 26 persons critically injured.Amtali Fire Service and locals rescued the injured and took them to Amtali Upazila Health Complex.Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the health complex Dr Iram Ahmed said that among the injured, Islam died on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.Being informed, police seized the bus from the spot, however, its driver and helper managed to flee from the scene. Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.Our Jashore Correspondent added that two passengers died because after a branch of a tree fell on the roof of a bus at Jhikargacha in Jashore.This incident happened in front of Beneyali Brac Office at Benapole's main road in Jashore on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Md Salahuddin, 42, of Jashore Sadar Upazila and Shimul Hossain, 36, of Bara Anchra village in Benapole."A Benapole-bound passenger bus from Jashore reached in front of the Beneali BRAC office on the Jashore-Benapole highway at around 10:30 pm when the branch of an old tree suddenly fell on the roof of the bus. Salauddin died on the spot.Shimul Hossain was seriously injured and was taken to Jhikargachha Upazila Health Complex where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:15pm" police said."As there were no complaints from the deceased families, their bodies were hand over to them" Navaran Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah-Al-Mamun said.