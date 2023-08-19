

Go to Pakistan if you demand caretaker govt, Quader to Fakhrul



Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "Those who destroyed democracy are now talking about democracy."



He said this while addressing a discussion on National Mourning Day, organised by Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka University chapter at the university's TSC Auditorium.

He suggested the Chhatra League leaders identify infiltrators in the student party.



"The identity of an intruder is just an intruder. He has no right to be in the BCL. They have to be identified as who entered our creative student party through any gap," he said.



He marked the identification job as 'holy duty' of Chhatra League leaders.



The Minister said that a Canadian court named five people as terrorists who are trying to overthrow the country's legal government, one of whom is Tarique Rahman.



Challenging Tarique Rahman, Obaidul Quader said, "If you have courage, come to the country. The decision will be made on the streets."



BCL President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan addressed the function as special guests with BCL's DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon in the chair.



Hundreds of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League's central unit, DU unit and DU hall branches joined the programme.



