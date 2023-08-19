

Pension Scheme, a new money plundering policy of AL: Fakhrul



He said it at a short briefing before bringing out a mass procession in the city's Doyaganj areas organized by BNP Dhaka South City (DSC) unit.



Similar programme was also held in all metropolitan cities arranged by BNP and other like-minded opposition parties.

Speaking at a press conference at Gulshan BNP Chairpersons office on the same day Fakhrul said, "Government is trying to defame late president Ziaur Rahman and to erase him from history by 'falsely' involving him in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."



In the briefing at the BNP (DSC) procession Fakhrul urged the government to step down with dignity by handing over power to a non-party neutral government and said, "Ensure level playing field in elections so that people can exercise their right to vote. Otherwise people of the country knows it very well how to remove fascist government form power like 1952, 1969, 1971 and 1990."



Fakhrul criticised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remark that some foreign countries is pressuring Bangladesh on holding free and fair elections and protecting human rights with a motive to control the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal to attack different countries in this region and destroy them.



"Prime Minister made this kind of groundless comment because she does not find any way to escape," BNP Secretary General said.

"Awami League has worn-out the economy of the country by laundering and plundering people's money. Now they have taken another policy to steal people's money in the name of the pension scheme. They want to steal that money to hold the next election," he said.



"However the people of the country will no longer allow yours to plunder their money," he added.



Fakhrul said, "Today the entire country become turn into a jail. They arrested our many leaders and activists to stop people's protests."



He warned people of the law enforcer agencies who are arresting BNP leaders and activists and said nine police officers who amassed wealth in the USA now can't go there.



They now can't sleep at night wondering what will happen to the resources they accumulated abroad."



Fakhrul said the situation is going to be even worse as different rights bodies and institutions are urging the US government to give more sanctions to ensure a fair election in Bangladesh.



In the Gulshan press conference Fakhrul said, "We cannot forget that the Awami League leaders formed a government while the body of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was lying on the stairs of his house.



Those who now spread lies that Ziaur Rahman was involved (with Mujib's murder) have only one objective: to malign him and to remove him from history."



"They're now telling such strange stories that Ziaur Rahman was involved in the murder of late leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



It's nothing but a distortion of history with a motive to foil the movement that has started to bring back democracy," Fakhrul observed.



He said BNP was not yet founded as a party when Sheikh Mujibur was assassinated and Ziaur Rahman was the deputy chief of army at the time.



The BNP leader also said the chiefs of the army, navy, and air forces expressed their loyalty to the government formed under the leadership of Awami League leader Khandakar Mushtaq Ahmed after the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15, 1975.



BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas inaugurated the Dhaka North City unit BNP's mass procession near the DNCC marker in the city's Gulshan-1 area.



Speaking at a brief rally before bringing out the procession he alleged that the ruling party leaders are resorting to lies to mislead people as they have been in power stealing votes.



The BNP leader urged the government officials and employees to play their role neutrally and stop harassing and oppressing the opposition leaders and activists.



He also urged the government to allow Khaleda to go abroad for her advanced treatment.



Otherwise, the BNP leader warned that they will wage a fierce movement to ensure her unconditional release from jail and her treatment abroad.



Later, the BNP leaders and activists took out the procession that ended at Mohakhali Bus Terminal.



Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the two processions, carrying banners, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.



This was the fourth simultaneous programme of the opposition's one-point movement with the goal to remove Awami League from power.



