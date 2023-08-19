Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US ready for denuclearization talks with North Korea without preconditions

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

ISTANBUL, Aug 18: US President Joe Biden is open to having a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "without preconditions" to talk about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, said a senior official from the White House.

"They (North Korea) have not responded positively to that offer, but it's still on the table. We are willing to sit down and negotiate without preconditions," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told Japan's Kyodo News Agency.

"We've got to make sure that we are ready in every other respect to defend our national security interests and those of our Korean and Japanese allies," Kirby.

Biden will host a trilateral summit on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Camp David, the US.

Issues that concern the three nations, including North Korea, will be discussed at the summit.

Reacting to the scheduled Camp David summit, China urged Friday the participants "to uphold true multilateralism amid complex international security situation."

"The security of one country should not come at the expense of that of others and of regional peace and stability," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.

"Who is creating conflicts and intensifying tensions? The international community has its own consensus," said Wang, according to Beijing-based Global Times.

"Attempts to form exclusive small cliques and groups and bring camp confrontation and military blocs into the Asia-Pacific is unpopular and will prompt caution and opposition from regional countries," he added.    �AA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Momen writes to Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Gold smuggling rampant despite legal import scope
7 killed, 50 hurt in road accidents in 5 districts
Go to Pakistan if you demand caretaker govt, Quader to Fakhrul
Pension Scheme, a new money plundering policy of AL: Fakhrul
Vegetables, egg prices decline a bit
More than 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalised in Pakistan riot: police
US ready for denuclearization talks with North Korea without preconditions


Latest News
US mortgage rate hits highest level in 21 years
England's Walcott retires from football at 34
Ctg flood causes loss of Tk 70cr for fish sector
Missing Man's body recovered in Kishoreganj haor after 26 hours
Farmer beaten to death in Narail
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Trump proposes 2026 start date for election interference trial
Youth killed being hit by truck in Bagerhat
Ninth grader commits suicide in Natore
9 more dengue patients die; 1,565 hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Focus must on logistics sector to boost growth, competitiveness
Logistic sector needs more investment and automation
Akheri Charshamba September 13
AIBL approves 15pc dividend
Police inspector transferred to Bandarban over Facebook post on Sayedee
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken regarding Maui wildfire disaster
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Keep Soaring to Greater Heights, AVIATOR!
Two motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft