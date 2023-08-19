BNP didn't join polls since its humiliating defeat in 2008: Amu







He said these in his speech as President at a discussion organized by the central 14-party on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day at the Diploma Engineers Institution Auditorium in the capital.



Addressing BNP, Amir Hossain Amu said, "You will not come in the election, many contested against us in many places, but you did not. You are afraid of elections.

Ziaur Rahman never came to power through election. You can't come either. That is why there are various conspiracies about the election.



Attempts are being made to push this country backwards again with an unelected government. That cannot be allowed to happen."



He said, "Our statement is clear, the country is being run on the basis of the constitution. Our sincere call to everyone to participate in the elections based on the constitution, so that everyone participates in the elections."



Describing his experience of participating in the elections, Amu said, "One cannot rig against the public flow. This is election history.



No matter how big the supporters, the administration never goes against the tide. Today, if there is local public support, the administration is also forced to help. It's the rule."



He said, "If you (BNP) have ground under your feet, if you have public support, come to the election and prove it. By participating in the elections, it will be proven which government the people of this country want.



Attempting to destroy the constitution by creating chaos, creating an anarchy situation without holding elections, playing with the independence and sovereignty of the country cannot be allowed to continue. Today, not only the unity of the party, but the unity of the people is the main unity."



Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haque Inu said, "BNP speaks for Razakar, Jamaat, and war criminals whenever it gets a chance. BNP has not issued a single statement condemning the August 15 killings.



They will not even hold a meeting during this month of mourning. Actually they are supporters of murderers. So the power of BNP means the power of murderers, robbers, war criminals. The power of BNP means the power to push Bangladesh towards Pakistan."



Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua said the next election should be taken as a challenge. In 1971 the world was unicentric but today the world is polycentric. So we also have many friends. We also have friends with international powers."



Calling for unity against all conspiracies, AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya said, "We have to plunge into another war under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, this is today's oath."



Addressing BNP and its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul, Maya said, "If you don't come to the election this time, you will go back 50 years. You will become Muslim League. You will not be found with a hurricane."



AL Presidium Member Kamrul Islam, Jatiya Party-JP General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Politburo Member of Workers Party Kamrul Ahsan Khan, Rezaur Rashid of Basad, SK Shikder of Gana Azadi League and others also spoke in the programme while Ganatantry Party President Dr Shahadat Hossain moderated the discussion.



