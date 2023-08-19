

9 die, 1,565 new cases reported in 24 hours



The government has recorded 1,565 new cases of the dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 95,877.



The death toll from the disease since January rose to 453 with 9 more fatalities reported in the 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

As many as 804 new cases were detected in Dhaka, and seven of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Friday morning, 7,573 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 3,950 of them were outside Dhaka.



The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years. Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.



In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.



A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.



Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.



Of the new patients, 804 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital-indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to DGHS.



A total of 7,573 dengue patients, including 3,623 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 95,877 dengue cases and 87,851 recoveries this year.



Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.



"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said.



