Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Kalurghat-Chaktai Marine Drive

Total cost hiked to Tk 2,779cr

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 18: The total estimated cost of the 9.5 km long Kalurghat to Chaktai four-lane Marine drive has been enhanced to Tk 2,779 crore with the approval of Tk 881 crore additional cost by CCGP recently.

According to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved additional cost in June last.

Earlier the estimated cost of the project was Tk 1898 crore.

Project Director Engineer Rajib Das told the Daily Observer that the total cost of Tk 2,779 crore include Tk 1,900 crore for construction works of the marine drive and the rest Tk 879 crore for acquisition of land for the project.

The scheduled time for the project's completion had also been extended for one more year, from June 2023 to June 2024, he said.

He said, nearly 70 per cent works of the 9.5 km long Kalurghat to Chaktai 4-lane Marine drive have so far been completed. The project is expected to be completed by June next year, said Rajib Das.

He also said that CDA is going to set up a tourist zone in a 5 km area of Karnaphuli river bank in the Bakalia area of the port city, with an aim to develop Chattogram as a tourist city under a project, titled "Construction of road on the bank of River Karnaphuli from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Khal (canal)".

Under the project, a walkway will be constructed over an area of 5 km from Shah Amanat Bridge to Bolirhat. They will also construct a tourist-friendly restaurant with entertainment facilities for children.

The construction works of the 9.5 km long project was inaugurated in June 2019 with the construction of a sluice gate at the estuary of Chaktai canal.

Under the project, the CDA is also constructing 12 regulators at the 12 canal mouths.

CDA sources said that construction works of 8 km long embankment have already been completed. But the land of more 1.50 kilometres from Kalurghat Industrial area to Railway bridge have been acquired.

CDA has already paid the cost of the acquired land to the owners. So, construction works in this land have been progressing fast, the Project Director claimed.

The embankment-cum-road will be a four-lane one and its height will be 24 feet above from the sea level and 80 feet in width as per the guidelines of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and survey of the Chattogram Metropolitan Master Plan of 1995.  

A total of 12 high-tide protection regulators and pump-houses will also be installed at the mouths of 12 canals to quickly remove rain water from the city area to canals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floods ruin crops worth Tk 7bn in hilly southeast
9 die, 1,565 new cases reported in 24 hours
Total cost hiked to Tk 2,779cr
‘Killers wanted to erase country’s history thru assassination of Bangabandhu’
SSC, HSC 2024 to be held in Feb, April
WHO, US health authorities tracking new C-19 variant
Ctg flood causes loss of Tk 70cr for fish sector
India closes in on moon landing


Latest News
US mortgage rate hits highest level in 21 years
England's Walcott retires from football at 34
Ctg flood causes loss of Tk 70cr for fish sector
Missing Man's body recovered in Kishoreganj haor after 26 hours
Farmer beaten to death in Narail
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Trump proposes 2026 start date for election interference trial
Youth killed being hit by truck in Bagerhat
Ninth grader commits suicide in Natore
9 more dengue patients die; 1,565 hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Focus must on logistics sector to boost growth, competitiveness
Logistic sector needs more investment and automation
Akheri Charshamba September 13
AIBL approves 15pc dividend
Police inspector transferred to Bandarban over Facebook post on Sayedee
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken regarding Maui wildfire disaster
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Keep Soaring to Greater Heights, AVIATOR!
Two motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft