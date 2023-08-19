Total cost hiked to Tk 2,779cr







According to Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved additional cost in June last.



Earlier the estimated cost of the project was Tk 1898 crore.

Project Director Engineer Rajib Das told the Daily Observer that the total cost of Tk 2,779 crore include Tk 1,900 crore for construction works of the marine drive and the rest Tk 879 crore for acquisition of land for the project.



The scheduled time for the project's completion had also been extended for one more year, from June 2023 to June 2024, he said.



He said, nearly 70 per cent works of the 9.5 km long Kalurghat to Chaktai 4-lane Marine drive have so far been completed. The project is expected to be completed by June next year, said Rajib Das.



He also said that CDA is going to set up a tourist zone in a 5 km area of Karnaphuli river bank in the Bakalia area of the port city, with an aim to develop Chattogram as a tourist city under a project, titled "Construction of road on the bank of River Karnaphuli from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Khal (canal)".



Under the project, a walkway will be constructed over an area of 5 km from Shah Amanat Bridge to Bolirhat. They will also construct a tourist-friendly restaurant with entertainment facilities for children.



The construction works of the 9.5 km long project was inaugurated in June 2019 with the construction of a sluice gate at the estuary of Chaktai canal.



Under the project, the CDA is also constructing 12 regulators at the 12 canal mouths.



CDA sources said that construction works of 8 km long embankment have already been completed. But the land of more 1.50 kilometres from Kalurghat Industrial area to Railway bridge have been acquired.



CDA has already paid the cost of the acquired land to the owners. So, construction works in this land have been progressing fast, the Project Director claimed.



The embankment-cum-road will be a four-lane one and its height will be 24 feet above from the sea level and 80 feet in width as per the guidelines of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and survey of the Chattogram Metropolitan Master Plan of 1995.



A total of 12 high-tide protection regulators and pump-houses will also be installed at the mouths of 12 canals to quickly remove rain water from the city area to canals.



