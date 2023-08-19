‘Killers wanted to erase country’s history thru assassination of Bangabandhu’







"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had struggled in his whole life for achieving rights of the people. The murderers wanted to erase the history of Bangladesh by killing Bangabandhu and his family," she said.



The Speaker said these while addressing a programme at LD Hall of JS Bhabhan organized by Parliament Members Club as the chief guest marking the 48th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day, a press release said.

Deputy Speaker of JS Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, Chief Whip of JS Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief A B Tajul Islam were present as special guests, among others, on the occasion.



Lauding the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Speaker said the history of Bangladesh has turned around as the premier came back in the country.



She urged the new generation to read the books written on the father of the nation so that they could materialize the dream of Bangabandhu of building 'Sonar Bangla' imbued with the spirit of Bangbandhu. �BSS



