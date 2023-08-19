SSC, HSC 2024 to be held in Feb, April







"For the past several years, the authorities concerned had to rearrange the academic calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disaster, but it will be fully set from next year," she hoped.



The minister came up with the information while talking to reporters after visiting an SSC exam hall at Tejgaon College in Dhaka.

"We will try our level best to hold HSC exams in April and SSC exams in February, from next year," she added.



Dipu Moni claimed that there has been no question paper leak in public exams in the last five years. "We have been on alert to prevent question paper leak since 2015 and I hope there will be no untoward incident during this year's HSC exams."



If anyone tried to spread rumours, law enforcing agencies will take stern action against them, she said. �UNB



