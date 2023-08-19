Video
Ctg flood causes loss of Tk 70cr for fish sector

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 18: Fish farmers in 13 out of 15 upazilas of Chattogram have to count a loss of around Tk 70 crore caused by a recent flood in the district.

The Directorate of District Fisheries shared this information of extent of loss through investigation after the flood water receded.

However, there was no remarkable loss in the fish sector in Sitakunda and Fatikchhari upazilas.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, survey officer of the district fisheries office, said the extent of loss caused by the flood was estimated at Tk 70 crore in the district.

A total of 4, 154 tonnes of fishes were washed away from 13, 379 ponds and 126 fish enclosures in the district during the flood in the district, he said, adding that an amount of Tk 69.38 crore was damaged.

People of the district experienced an unprecedented flood from August 1 to 4 this month and the city dwellers were stranded in water for four days since August 7.

The four upazilas hit by the flood badly are Satkania, Lohagara, Patiya and Chandanaish. An amount of Tk 35 crore was damaged by the flood as fish was cultivated in 10, 000 ponds of the upazilas.

Md Hasan Ahsanul Kabir, fisheries officer of Satkania upazila, said around 6, 000 fish projects were washed away in the flood in Chandanaish, Satkania and Lohagara upazilas which caused a loss of Tk 25 crore.

It will take time to recover the loss though the flood water started to recede, he said.    �UNB


