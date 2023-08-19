Rajshahi cop sent to Bandarban for mourning death of Sayeedi





A police officer was transferred from Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) to Bandarban Armed Police Battalion (APBn) for mourning the death of war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi on social media.



The police officer is Khairul Islam, Court Inspector of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).





"As he was found guilty, he was transferred to Bandarban following the order of the police headquarters on Thursday," he added.



Sayeedi, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War, died while undergoing treatment on Monday (August 14).



After the death of Sayeedi on Monday night, Inspector Khairul Islam posted on his personal Facebook expressing his condolences.



When his Facebook post came to light, RMP Commissioner Vijay Biplab Talukder ordered the cyber crime unit to investigate the matter.



However, Inspector Khairul deleted the post shortly after posting it. When contacted, Police Inspector Khairul Islam said that he posted "in a very simple manner." Later, he realised his mistakes and deleted the post.



