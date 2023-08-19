RAB arrests war crimes suspect in Jashore







Iradat Molla, 85, was apprehended in a neighbourhood under the jurisdiction of Jashore's Kotwali Police Station on Thursday night.



He has been accused of committing crimes against humanity, including mass murder, rape, arson, and looting, during the Liberation War in 1971, RAB-3 said in a statement on Friday.

A case was filed with the International Crimes Tribunal against Iradat in 2021.



As the investigation of the case opened, the tribunal issued an arrest warrant against him.



Iradat subsequently left his home in Jashore's Bagharpara and went into hiding in the Kotwali area.



The authorities took necessary legal action against him, the statement said. �bdnews24.com The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a suspected war criminal, who went into hiding after the International Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant for him.Iradat Molla, 85, was apprehended in a neighbourhood under the jurisdiction of Jashore's Kotwali Police Station on Thursday night.He has been accused of committing crimes against humanity, including mass murder, rape, arson, and looting, during the Liberation War in 1971, RAB-3 said in a statement on Friday.A case was filed with the International Crimes Tribunal against Iradat in 2021.As the investigation of the case opened, the tribunal issued an arrest warrant against him.Iradat subsequently left his home in Jashore's Bagharpara and went into hiding in the Kotwali area.The authorities took necessary legal action against him, the statement said. �bdnews24.com