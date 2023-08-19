Hasan slams BNP’s reluctance to appreciate govt’s pension scheme







"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has introduced a universal pension scheme for the well-being of the marginal people.



Though it is an extraordinary initiative, BNP as well as a section of civil society failed to hail it. The culture of denial and politics of denial don't bring any good for a state," he said.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruing Awami League (AL), said this while addressing, as chief guest, the inaugural ceremony of Chattogram City Corporation-Red Crescent Physio Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center at Kadamtali in the port city on Friday afternoon.



He said the country's remarkable progress in all sectors is gaining international appreciations but some 'particular' individuals and some political parties, including BNP, cannot appreciate it.



"It is very much unfortunate for the nation. We have a mindset to welcome any critical opinion. But blind criticism isn't good," he said.



Describing the features of the pension scheme, the minister said it has four programmes and one of those is meant for the very low-income group.



The government's contribution will be same to the amount of individual's contribution in that programme for ultra poor.

Giving an example, he said if an individual submits Tk 1000 per month, the government will also provide same amount under the programme.



He said some civil society members who didn't appreciate the initiative might appear in future with what is wrong in the scheme. They don't do anything but make criticisms, he mentioned.



The minister recalled that after assuming office in 1996, Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had introduced allowances for elderly people and widows with a target to build a humanitarian society and social-welfare state.



Now the government is providing 22 types of allowances and 3000-3500 people are beneficiaries of those allowances from each union parisad of the country.



Hasan said the government is ensuring houses along with lands to marginal people translating the dreams of thousands into reality.



Highlighting the government initiatives in health sector, the minister said a large number community clinics have been set up at grassroots to reach healthcare at people's doorsteps and hospitals are being modernized to provide quality service.



Noting that Red Crescent Society attains confidence and love of the people, the minister said it can also contribute a lot in health sector.



He wished the orthopedic centre established under joint initiative of Chattogram City Corporation and Red Crescent Society will become a symbol of popular and trusted institution to the middle income and lower-middle income people.



Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Chairman Major General (Rtd.) ATM Abdul Wahab presided over the function while CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the event.



Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Secretary General Kazi Shofiqul Azam, Treasurer MA Salam, its Chattogram City Unit Vice-President Alamgir Parvez, among others, spoke on the occasion.



The center was built a cost of around Tk 60 lakh with the personal funding of MA Salam, treasurer of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society. �BSS



