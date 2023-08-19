Two held with 2,050-litre liquor in Rajshahi







The arrested were identified as Dilip Mardi, 22, son of late Bhutti Mardi and Paresh Kisku, 55, son of late Mangal Kisku. Both are the residents of Malshira village and Tanore upazila in the district, RAB sources said here this noon.



On a tip-off, a team of the RAB conducted a raid in their residences around 4:45am and arrested them with the huge liquor, RAB sources said.

Quoting their confessional statements, the RAB sources said that the arrested persons were engaged in preparing and selling liquor in their respective houses for a long time.



The arrestees with the seized contraband goods were handed over to the police.

A case was filed with Tanore Police Station in this connection. �BSS



