Teenager boy knifed to death in Uttara







The deceased was identified as Limon,18, of the area.



Md. Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the incident.

Limon's friend Md Lyon said that five friends along with Limon went for a walk on road number 9 of Sector 5 around 7:30pm.



Suddenly, one of his friends, Obaidul, 18, locked into a quarrel with Limon.



However, Obaidul left the place and returned with Mominul and Shahjalal and stabbed Limon mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured. �UNB



