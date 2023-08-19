|
Teenager boy knifed to death in Uttara
|
A teenager boy was stabbed to death in the capital's Uttara area on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Limon,18, of the area.
Md. Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the incident.
Limon's friend Md Lyon said that five friends along with Limon went for a walk on road number 9 of Sector 5 around 7:30pm.
Suddenly, one of his friends, Obaidul, 18, locked into a quarrel with Limon.
However, Obaidul left the place and returned with Mominul and Shahjalal and stabbed Limon mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured. �UNB