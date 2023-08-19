DMP arrests 61 for consuming, selling drugs in city







As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 61 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.They also detained a total of 61 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of August 17 to 6:00 am on Friday. �BSS