Lab-based dengue test workshop held at RU







The Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology of the university organized the workshop at its conference hall with participation of more than 100 teachers, students and researchers.



RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Satter and Pro-VC Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam addressed the opening ceremony as chief and special guests respectively with President of RU Bioscience and Microbiology Alumni Association Lutful Kabir in the chair.

Laboratory Director of Health BD Limited Mahbubur Rahman, Senior Quality Control Manager of United Hospital Aksad Ali, ICDDR'b Research Officer Tariqul Islam and Scientific Officer of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital Masud Rana addressed the technical sessions disseminating their expertise on the issue.



The experts unequivocally called for cleaning all possible breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito to prevent any outbreak of dengue in the city and its outskirts.



Utmost emphasis should be given on making people aware of dengue fever. Besides, the citizens should become more cautious to protect themselves from the dengue infection.



They also called for ensuring laboratory-based dengue tests for proper treatment of the disease.



All possible mosquito breeding places such as drains, bushes and landfills of mosquitoes must be destroyed. �BSS



