Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

E-passport service to be introduced in 80 missions: Kamal

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BRUSSELS, Aug 18: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said the e-passport service will be introduced in 80 Bangladesh missions across the world soon.

"Currently, e-passports are being issued from 72 offices in 64 districts of the country. We have already installed e-gates at the airport," he said while inaugurating the e-passport programme at the Bangladesh Embassy, Brussels, Belgium.

The minister said through the e-passport service in Belgium, the Bangladesh government introduced an e-passport programme in 31 foreign missions.

"We hope that we can start the e-visa programme soon under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In line with the promise of the Prime Minister in 2020, Bangladesh became the first country in South Asia to introduce e-passports," he added.

On January 22, 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the auspicious opening of the world's most modern e-passport at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre. The minister mentioned, adding, "E-passport is the gift of Mujib Barsha to the people of Bangladesh."

Chaired by Ambassador of Bangladesh in Belgium Mahbub Hasan Saleh, the programme was also addressed, among others, by Additional Secretary of Security Services Division Shahanara Khatun, Deputy Director of e-passport project and members of the Bangladesh community living in Belgium spoke on the occasion.

The Home Minister reached Belgium on August 17.

He also participated in a view-exchange meeting with Belgian Awami League leaders and workers.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB arrests war crimes suspect in Jashore
Hasan slams BNP’s reluctance to appreciate govt’s pension scheme
Two held with 2,050-litre liquor in Rajshahi
Teenager boy knifed to death in Uttara
BD reports 12 more C-19 cases
DMP arrests 61 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Lab-based dengue test workshop held at RU
E-passport service to be introduced in 80 missions: Kamal


Latest News
US mortgage rate hits highest level in 21 years
England's Walcott retires from football at 34
Ctg flood causes loss of Tk 70cr for fish sector
Missing Man's body recovered in Kishoreganj haor after 26 hours
Farmer beaten to death in Narail
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Trump proposes 2026 start date for election interference trial
Youth killed being hit by truck in Bagerhat
Ninth grader commits suicide in Natore
9 more dengue patients die; 1,565 hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Focus must on logistics sector to boost growth, competitiveness
Logistic sector needs more investment and automation
Akheri Charshamba September 13
AIBL approves 15pc dividend
Police inspector transferred to Bandarban over Facebook post on Sayedee
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken regarding Maui wildfire disaster
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Keep Soaring to Greater Heights, AVIATOR!
Two motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], ne[email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft