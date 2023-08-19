Man arrested from Dhaka over rape of 4-year-old in C’ganj







The arrestee is Kausar Ali, 39 of Choupukuria area of Nachol upazila of the district.



A joint team of Rab-5 and RAB-1 arrested him from Dhaka's Badda on Thursday afternoon. Rab-5 commander Lt Col Riaz Shahriar confirmed this at a press briefing at RAB-5's Chapainawabganj camp on Friday.

Kausar, on August 12, raped the victim in his house, said the RAB official.



When the incident came to light, Kausar fled his home. The next day, the victim's father filed a case at Nachol Police Station, he said.



Based on the FIR and media information, a RAB-5 team launched a shadow investigation into the incident. The location of the accused was identified through its own intelligence surveillance, the official told the breifing. �UNB



