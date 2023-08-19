Ashulia gas fire death toll hits 2







Nazrul Islam, 34, died while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Friday. Forty-five per cent of his body was burnt in the fire, said Tariqul Islam, the institute's resident surgeon.



Four others wounded in the blast that occurred six days ago have been receiving treatment at the burns institute.

Among them, Sadequl suffered burns on 50 per cent of his body, Hashem 45 per cent, Kamala Begum 20 per cent and Mohsin 10 per cent.



On Aug 12, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a tin-roofed house in Ashulia's Dhamsona Union, leaving six people injured.



Among them, a 40-year-old garment worker named Sabina Yeasmin died on Thursday. She suffered burns on 50 per cent of her body.



Sabina's husband, Motaleb Hossain, said the couple had been living as tenants in the house in the Natun Nagar area.



He heard a loud noise after returning home at night. He found his house and several others engulfed by flames.



Locals rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital. The families living in the houses use gas cylinders for cooking.



Motaleb believes the blast occurred from gas accumulated in the kitchen from a leaked cylinder line. �bdnews24.com



