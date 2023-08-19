Video
Natyacharya Selim Al Deen’s 74rd birth anniv observed

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
JU Correspondent

The 74rd birth anniversary of eminent playwright "Natyacharya" Selim Al-Deen was observed on Jahangirnagar University campus with due respect on Friday.

JU Drama and Dramatics Department brought out a procession from the Old Arts Faculty building premises in the morning marking the day.

Dean of Arts and Humanities Faculty Prof Mozammel Haque, Chairman of JU Drama and Dramatics Department Prof Israfil Ahmed, eminent theater activist Shahiduzzaman Selim, among others, participated in the procession.

Parading the main streets of the campus, the procession ended at the grave of Selim Al Deen beside the central mosque of the campus.

Later, JU Drama and Dramatics department, Gram Theatre, Taluknagar Theatre, Dhaka Theatre, Bangladesh Putul Natto Gobeshona o Unnayan Kendra,  Swapnadal theater, Arshinagar Theatre at around 10:30am placed wreaths to the mausoleum of Selim Al Deen.

After paying tribute, eminent film actor and Dhaka Theater troupe organiser Shahiduzzaman Salim said, "Selim Al Deen is still relevant in contemporary society, culture and politics. He is still revered as a modern theatrical figure.

The death of Selim Al Deen has caused an irreparable loss to the nation. His works will remain inscribed in Bengali literature and culture."


