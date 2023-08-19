BCG seizes banned fishing net worth Tk 8.92cr in Chandpur





CHANDPUR, Aug 18: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) seized banned fishing nets worth Tk 8.92cr from a passenger launch in Chandpur on Friday.Lt Commander Mashhad Uddin, Station Officer of Chandpur Coast Guard, said on the basis of secret information, a special operation was conducted in the early hours of Friday in the Meghna river estuary under Chandpur district.During the raid, the law enforcers searched a passenger launch MV Gazi Salauddin that set sail from Fatullah and seized over 2.5 million meters of new current nets from there. However, no one was arrested during the raid.The seized nets were later burnt in the presence of Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer, the Coast Guard officer added.