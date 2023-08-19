Two held with hemp in Bogura







The detainess were identified as Juel Mia, 43, hailed from Narshingdi district and Md Kamal Uddin, 51, an inhabitant in Brahmanbaria district.



On information, a team of the force intercepted a pickup van in Godarpara area in the town at at around 4:00am on Thursday night.

Searching the pickup, they found the quantity of ganja. Juel and Kamal Uddin were held at that time, said a press release. �BSS



