Country witnesses massive infrastructure development







As part of country's on-going massive infrastructure development, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate on September at least 150 bridges plus Bangabandhu Tunnel across the country.



Among the noteworthy developments, four bridges stand as symbols of connectivity and transformation in the Chattogram district. These bridges-Indrapool Bridge in PatiyaUpazaila, Barumati Bridge in ChandanaishUpazila, Sangu Bridge in ChandanaishUpazila, and Matamuhuri Bridge in ChokoriaUpazila-represent the tangible outcomes of the cross border network improvement Project. This is the result of, a collaborative effort between the Government of Bangladesh and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). At a combined cost of Tk 751 crore, these six-lane bridges promise enhanced accessibility and smoother traffic flow, contributing to both regional and national connectivity.

This venture is a part of a larger initiative aiming to build a number of bridges, 7 culverts, and a 12 km long road across multiple districts, including Chattogram, Gopalganj, Norail, Jashore, and Khagrachari. With an investment of Tk 3,700 crore, the project demonstrates Bangladesh's commitment to bolstering its infrastructure to match the demands of its growing economy.



These bridges, when integrated with the proposed six-lane 136 km long Ctg-Cox's Bazar highway, will further catalyze the nation's progress. This ambitious project, worth around Tk 7,000 crore, highlights the government's determination to establish seamless connectivity and efficient transportation between major cities and ports. Additionally, the 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts planned under this project will further enhance the transportation network's capacity.



Among them Bangabandhu Tunnel, a monumental undertaking, is prominent that will soon link Chattogram's port area to Anowara Upazila, under the Karnaphuli River. The 3.4 km tunnel, consisting of parallel tubes each carrying two lanes of traffic, is anticipated to open this September. Once operational, it will significantly reduce travel time and facilitate the movement of goods and people between these crucial points.



The completion of the 11.50 km Anowara Road connecting Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila is another testament to Bangladesh's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure. The road's transformation to a four-lane highway at a cost of Tk 407 crore showcases the government's determination to enhance connectivity, promote efficiency, and cut down on travel costs.



