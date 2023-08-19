Stop practising sick culture







Culture is produced and spread in our country, from a miraculous man-made thought. And a society is more easily darkened than enlightened by culture. We are slowly rendering culture as the primary and permanent medium of education as an unnecessary medium in society.



Even in today's age, if the expansion and diffusion of culture remains underdeveloped, not only will the expression of mental creativity of the present generation be hindered. The expression of mental creativity of future generations will also be hindered. Currently, there is a competition of sick cultural practices in the name of creating an environment of advanced culture in the country. And this sick cultural practice has attacked strongly the young generation of the country.

Some influential people have used this sick cultural practice to protect their interests and have thrown the young society into darkness. In the neighborhoods, cities, rural areas and educational institutions, the emergence of juvenile gangs, rape, discrimination against women, and dangerous acts like drug abuse are increasing.



At this time it is very important and necessary to change this sick practice of culture and spread a healthy trend of culture in the society. For this, there is a need for regular discussion and review between teachers and students about the importance of healthy practice of culture in educational institutions.

Md Maruf Hasan Bhiuyan

Student, Feni.



