

Is there any solution to Rohingya crisis in sight?



The horrible conditions in Cox's Bazar's temporary camps bound Bangladeshi authorities to seek aid from global voluntary organizations. But the factor is that the ongoing Rohingya crisis is one of the major crises for Bangladesh right now, which needs sustainable solutions to address their pressing challenges, such as durable solutions for the Rohingya people, which is just a demand for time.



Since the beginning of their history, the Rohingya crisis has resulted in the displacement of thousands of Rohingya people, who have sought refuge in neighboring Bangladesh. But when they came to seek refugee status, Bangladesh from humanity gave them entry as they had limited access to basic services, health risks, food insecurity, restricted livelihood opportunities, vulnerability to gender-based violence, and psychological trauma to their country.



According to international laws and principles, including the 1951 Refugee Convention, Article 1(A) (2) defines a refugee as someone with a well-founded fear of persecution based on specific factors who is outside their country and unwilling to return.



Imagine and think, leaving after everything, you know that your life is in danger. That's the hurtful truth that the Rohingya people faced. In looking for safety and security, they embarked on a journey to Bangladesh, hoping to find a new home and a new start. But instead, they initiate themselves in overloaded camps, where life is a stable fight for the fundamentals-clean water, appropriate sanitation, and sufficient food.



Now, as a developing country, what should Bangladesh do?



An assessment shows that since August 25, 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh. Joined by earlier refugees, around 919,000 Rohingya refugees currently reside in the Kutupalong and Nayapara refugee camps within Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar area. As of March 2023, the total number of registered Rohingya refugees had reached 960,539 through collaborative efforts by the Bangladesh government and UNHCR. Among them, over half (52%) are children, while women and girls make up 51% of the population.



Can you think of it?



Across the world, countries like Turkey, Pakistan, Uganda, Lebanon, Jordan, Germany, Bangladesh, and Kenya have granted refugee status within their borders. Notably, Bangladesh has extended refuge to a substantial population of Rohingya Muslims escaping persecution in Myanmar. And the Kutupalong-Balukhali camp is a place for these challenges. Aimed at temporary shelters, families are determined to recreate their lives.



It is not just the refugees who face difficulties. Bangladesh, as a nation with its own set of challenges, welcomed the refugees with open kindness. The local communities in the Cox's Bazar area, where the camp is located, have liberally shared their limited properties. However, the strain on assets, environment, transportation, and own capacity cannot be ignored.



Even Rohingya refugees caught in crime; armed groups like the Arakan Salvation Army and the Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Organization are linked to drugs and violence. Delayed repatriation fuels frustration, leading to youth turning to crime. Food aid cuts heighten tensions, while the government aims to address security risks. The Rohingya crisis persists due to unsafe conditions in Myanmar.



Nevertheless, the Rohingya influx sparks an environmental crisis. 650,000 refugees since 2017 have relied on forests for shelter, causing deforestation and water scarcity. Local tensions rise; plans for reforestation and alternative fuels emerge. Striking a balance between aid and the environment is crucial.



"Now is the time to reach a full and sustainable resolution, or else the situation will continue to worsen day by day."

The writer is a law graduate, North South University

