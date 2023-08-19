Street children must be rehabilitated for a better future



�UNICEF states Human rights are unalienable and universal. Everyone has a right to this, everywhere in the world.The street children do not only face the physical absence of home but also go through systematic discrimination and social exclusion, as well as struggle for survival and dignity. The children in question are exposed to some of life's darker truths�



Children are naturally evolving human beings that require shaping into adults through education and life experiences. Bangladesh's social structures fall short of providing equal chance for the development for all children. Homeless children comprise one of the most vulnerable and marginal groups in the country. The government has a responsibility to provide homeless children with facilities to meet their fundamental requirements as Bangladeshi citizens.



Due to lack of fixed residence, these children sleep under the open sky on sidewalks, park benches, steps of shops and houses. Despite of having numerous NGOs and charities, why are there still so many homeless children in Dhaka streets in the middle of the night? Who will take the accountability? While I do not have a solution for this, I do however, have some suggestions.

It is not only the government or non-government organisations, but we as the whole nation failed these children. People are turning a blind eye to them and not addressing their problem. "People are willing to take responsibility on a smaller/individual scale but when faced with global problem they feel distraught" is the result of an experiment conducted at the University of Pennsylvania.



Thus, it is natural to be overwhelmed by the severity of the problem, but we must try our best to guide and protect the children as much as we can. There are children begging on the streets, rather than giving them money, help them in other ways (e.g., providing food, clothes, or however they might need help which you can afford).



Moreover, to quote the famous saying- "prevention is better than cure", the first step to prevention is awareness. Not only do we have to be aware about this situation, but also the marginalised children, parents and neighborhood needs to be aware of the importance of a stable environment and the responsibility adults have towards children.



NGOs, government agencies or even individuals can take the initiative to conduct workshops for them or provide them with the guidance and counselling they desperately need. I am aware that we lack resources to cover all problematic regions but there is nothing wrong with starting small. In addition, the responsibility falls more on the upper class who are privileged enough to help but do not think it is important enough.



Another alarming cause for children to be homeless is drugs being easily accessible. During a recent interaction with a 10-year-old boy who typically spends most of his day near a street food vendor (Tong), mentioned how his peers who are slightly older than him do drugs and invite him to join them. It got me wondering how easily procurable the drugs are to these children.



This brings the question of why is it still a major issue despite the actions taken by law enforcements? Thus, law enforcement should be more responsible. About 50 police stations (thanas) serve the DhakaCity Corporation neighborhoods. While there are not enough resources to eradicate the problem, the law enforcement officers should at least act against drug dealers because if the children can find them then why cannot the police?



Ironically, Bangladesh not only violates international fundamental rights, but also its own. According to the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Act of 1972, the fundamental rights where all citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law. Therefore, to improve the situation, the government should work towards removal of wholesale corruption in both public and private sector.



Moreover, the need for ideal fiscal policies certainly does not mean imposing heavy taxes, because what is the point if most of it is going towards corruption? Professor Arthur Laffer of Stanford University said that lowering the tax rate will increase the overall revenues of the government (the famous Laffer curve). Unfortunately, exactly the opposite policies are taken in a lot of countries including ours.



As far as the government expenditures are concerned there is no appropriate check and balance. It is sheer mismanagement. So, it is claimed today that mankind's misery is the result of misuse of resources, not the shortage of resources.



UNICEF states Human rights are unalienable and universal. Everyone has a right to this, everywhere in the world.The street children do not only face the physical absence of home but also go through systematic discrimination and social exclusion, as well as struggle for survival and dignity. The children in question are exposed to some of life's darker truths.



Furthermore, homeless children are at greater risk for asthma, lead poisoning, stunted growth and anemia than housed children. With no shelter and working for survival, the street children do not have a stable environment and neither the time to study. Thus, despite the government making education free and affordable, these children do not have the privilege to receive it.



Therefore, some individuals turn to crime since they are caught in a vicious cycle of poverty, hardship, and social exclusion, and have barely sufficient funds to keep them from starving.



This is an age-old problem that is not only limited to children and adolescents; however, it is frightening how much the issue has heightened over the years. Without receiving an education, they grow up unaware of their social rights.



The main issues facing street children include their precarious living conditions, physical and sexual abuse by local adults, harassment by law enforcement, little to no access to healthcare and educational opportunities, and a lack of credible employment opportunities.



Therefore, it is crucial that we actively work towards solving the problem for our own sake if not for the nation because the future of this country not only affects the marginalized, but it affects all of us.

The writer is a contributor



