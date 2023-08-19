

‘Culture of resignation’ among top officials a rarity in our region

Apart from these developed countries, in the neighboring country India, we sometimes see cases of voluntary resignations. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and State Minister Ashwin Chaubey also resigned during the Corona crisis, taking responsibility for the failure. In India, the transfer of power from the post of head of government has never been undemocratic or in an unhealthy way. This is very important for democracy

Who does not have the fascination of positions? Who doesn't want huge, glorious absolute power? However, apart from the Supreme Creator, no one can have absolute power in this world. But the power at the top level of a state or a very influential institution is also vast and extensive. It is not an easy decision to step down from such a top position. But we often see examples of resignation cultures in the developed world. It can be said that resigning with honor in time falls under the level of responsibility and duty in the developed world. Recently, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suddenly announced her resignation.



On February 14, World Bank President David Malpass announced his resignation in the face of criticism. Malpass is said to have failed to explain his views on global warming to the White House. In fact, he also had a longstanding feud with the Biden administration.



According to a long-standing tradition, the head of the World Bank is selected by the United States government. Significantly, in 2019, the then President Donald Trump appointed David Malpass to this position. His term was till June 2024.



For example, in the last six years, four prime ministers have resigned in Britain. In Britain as a great democracy, resignation is seen as part of accountability.



Resignation is a duty of conscience. When someone resigns under the criticism of the common people, the message goes that if you fail, if you commit irregularities, you cannot stay in office. A culture of resignation is therefore crucial in the developed world. That's why Sana resigned due to little criticism even after becoming the Prime Minister of Finland at the age of 35.



But he was very popular in the country for his transparency and accountability. In this regard, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resigned a year ago because of what one poll showed - his popularity had declined. He thought that he could not show his ability in running the country, so resignation was the solution.



Apart from these developed countries, in the neighboring country India, we sometimes see cases of voluntary resignations. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and State Minister Ashwin Chaubey also resigned during the Corona crisis, taking responsibility for the failure. In India, the transfer of power from the post of head of government has never been undemocratic or in an unhealthy way. This is very important for democracy.



Naturally, the question arises, when resignation is so glorious - then why doesn't it happen voluntarily in some countries of the developing world? The reason for this is that in the developing world, after resigning from power, the consequences of resigning are often dire. Unfortunately, in most Third World countries, being in power means sitting on a tiger's back.



It has been seen in many countries that the tiger of power protects them as long as they are in power, but as soon as they get off the tiger's back, that tiger brings down hell in the lives of those who have left power. Here, after being powerless, those who come to power make all arrangements to punish or harass the newly powerless.



The new rulers do not hesitate to show thumbs up to the rules and regulations for this harassment. When this is the case, how will the culture of resignation develop in the developing world? So the developing world has to see both sides of the coin called resignation.



The writer is Foreign Service Officer, Anhui Haikang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Anqing, China



