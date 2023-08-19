Video
Illegal selling of LP gas cylinders in Madaripur rampant

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Aug 18: Liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders are selling recklessly in four upazilas of the district.

LP gas cylinders are available everywhere including grocery stores, mobile recharge shops and phone-fax shops.

A recent visit found gas cylinders selling in Puranbazar, Natunbazar, Kupaddy Charmuguria and Eterpool areas in the district town and in different rural areas.

Most shops in these four upazilas are not allowed to sell LP gas. Even many shops are selling LP gas in old cylinders.
 
Selling and stockpiling gas cylinders need permission from the district administration, Department of Environment, and Department of Power and Mineral Resources.

But traders are openly selling gas cylinders in various shops only after obtaining trade licences from the municipality and union council chairmen.  

Most shops in the district do not have price lists of gas cylinders of different sizes. Some seasonal shopkeepers do not even know the rules for selling and storing LP gas.

Low quality regulators, gas supply pipes and risky stoves of various unauthorised companies are also being sold.

 Many people in different places of Madaripur Town and in different upazilas outside the town do not have gas lines, and they have become dependent on cylinder gas.

Some LP gas vendors in different places said, on condition anonymity, "We have been selling cylinders for a long time. But we do not know anything about approval or licensing."

Nur Mohammad Sikder, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, those who sell these LP cylinders are licensed under the terms of the Fire Brigade Act of 2003. "We will look into the matter," he added.

We also occasionally alert those who trade cylinders with a licence. Training is also given them at different times," he added.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Madaripur mamunur Rashid Khan confirmed LP gas selling illegally in various shops.

The district administration has already taken action in this regard by conducting a mobile court, and legal action will be taken again, the DC added.



