Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Nine shops burnt in Laxmipur

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent


LAXMIPUR, Aug 18: About nine shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The fire incident took place at Chowdhury Bazar under Char Ramiz Union of the upazila at around 6 am.
It was known that the fire originated in a shop in the market at around 6 am on Thursday and spread adjacent shops instantly.

Being informed, personnel of Ramgati Fire Service Station in Laxmipur went to the scene and brought the fire under control after two and half hours of frantic effort.

Ramgati Fire Service Unit team leader Khokon Majumder confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Illegal selling of LP gas cylinders in Madaripur rampant
Nine shops burnt in Laxmipur
Two die from snakebites in Bhola, Magura
Women get sewing machines in Sirajganj
Kalighat Post Office at Kamalganj completes 100 years
31 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts
Sluice gates hamper Aman cultivation at Koyra
Corrugated tins, cash distributed at Debiganj


Latest News
US mortgage rate hits highest level in 21 years
England's Walcott retires from football at 34
Ctg flood causes loss of Tk 70cr for fish sector
Missing Man's body recovered in Kishoreganj haor after 26 hours
Farmer beaten to death in Narail
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Trump proposes 2026 start date for election interference trial
Youth killed being hit by truck in Bagerhat
Ninth grader commits suicide in Natore
9 more dengue patients die; 1,565 hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Focus must on logistics sector to boost growth, competitiveness
Logistic sector needs more investment and automation
Akheri Charshamba September 13
AIBL approves 15pc dividend
Police inspector transferred to Bandarban over Facebook post on Sayedee
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken regarding Maui wildfire disaster
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Keep Soaring to Greater Heights, AVIATOR!
Two motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft