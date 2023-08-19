Nine shops burnt in Laxmipur





LAXMIPUR, Aug 18: About nine shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The fire incident took place at Chowdhury Bazar under Char Ramiz Union of the upazila at around 6 am.





Being informed, personnel of Ramgati Fire Service Station in Laxmipur went to the scene and brought the fire under control after two and half hours of frantic effort.



Ramgati Fire Service Unit team leader Khokon Majumder confirmed the matter.



LAXMIPUR, Aug 18: About nine shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The fire incident took place at Chowdhury Bazar under Char Ramiz Union of the upazila at around 6 am.It was known that the fire originated in a shop in the market at around 6 am on Thursday and spread adjacent shops instantly.Being informed, personnel of Ramgati Fire Service Station in Laxmipur went to the scene and brought the fire under control after two and half hours of frantic effort.Ramgati Fire Service Unit team leader Khokon Majumder confirmed the matter.