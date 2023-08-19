Video
Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:48 AM
Home Countryside

Two die from snakebites in Bhola, Magura

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

A woman and a minor boy died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Magura, recently.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Parul Begum, 45, wife of late Wadud Shikdar, a resident of Taraganj area under Charbhuta Union in the upazila.

It was known that a poisonous snake bit her hand late at night while she was checking her chicken at her house.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her Bhola Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of her condition. But they went to a local snake charmer.

From there they took her home after the treatment of the snake charmer.

Later on, Parul suddenly fell ill on Thursday afternoon. She was again taken to the Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Atanu Mazumder confirmed the matter.

MAGURA: A minor boy died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Hussain Ali, 5, son of Dulal Hossain, a resident of Kashinathpur Village in the upazila.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Shahidullah Dewan said the child was sleeping at his home when a venomous snake bit him, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued and rushed to Magura Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty physicians pronounced him dead, the CS added.


